Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Monday night Twitter should suspend President Trump's account because of his attacks on lawmakers and the whistleblower who triggered a formal impeachment inquiry.

Our thought bubble, per Axios technology editor Scott Rosenberg: Twitter is unlikely to suspend Trump's account. Its rules bar targeted harassment and threats of violence against individuals or groups, but the social media platform has long held that it will move with extra caution when it comes to public figures who may be considered a topic of legitimate public interest.

