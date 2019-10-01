Stories

Kamala Harris: Trump's Twitter account should be suspended

Democratic presidential candidate and California senator Kamala Harris speaks at an LGBTQ presidential forum at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium on September 20, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris speaks at an LGBTQ presidential forum in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Sept. 20. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) told CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" Monday night Twitter should suspend President Trump's account because of his attacks on lawmakers and the whistleblower who triggered a formal impeachment inquiry.

Our thought bubble, per Axios technology editor Scott Rosenberg: Twitter is unlikely to suspend Trump's account. Its rules bar targeted harassment and threats of violence against individuals or groups, but the social media platform has long held that it will move with extra caution when it comes to public figures who may be considered a topic of legitimate public interest.

Go deeper: Social media's new job: Content cops

Kamala Harris