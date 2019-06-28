"I do not believe you are a racist and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground. But I also believe — and it's personal and it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country. It was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing. There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me. So I will tell you that on this subject, it cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats. We have to take it seriously. We have to act swiftly."



Biden responded by saying: "I did not oppose busing in America. What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education. That's what I opposed." He went on to defend his civil rights record as a senator, but ultimately opted not to use his full 30 seconds to respond.

Why it matters: The exchange was among the most notable of the night. Kamala Harris' campaign later pinned the following tweet on her account.