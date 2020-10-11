48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris to attend SCOTUS confirmation hearings virtually

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will participate in Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing virtually, the vice presidential nominee's communications director Chris Harris tweeted Sunday.

What they're saying: Harris won't attend the hearings in person because of Judiciary Republicans' "refusal to take commonsense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media," Chris Harris wrote.

  • Two members of the committee — Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) revealed they tested positive for the virus last week, after they attended a White House event to celebrate Barrett's nomination.
  • Kamala Harris tweeted Sunday: "By moving forward with Supreme Court confirmation hearings tomorrow—less than 2 weeks after members tested positive—Chairman Graham and Senate Republicans are endangering the lives of not just members and our staff, but the hardworking people who keep the Senate complex running."

David Nather
Oct 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

SurveyMonkey poll: VP debate was actually pretty good

Pence and Harris at the vice presidential debate. Photo: Eric Baradat, Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday's vice presidential candidate debate got far better reviews in early poll numbers than a similar poll taken after the first presidential debate, with respondents calling it "civil," "informative," and even "presidential."

Why it matters: The new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll suggested that Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made better impressions with the public than President Trump and Joe Biden did in their debate last week — or, at least, didn't actively repel voters.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett to tell Senate that courts "should not try" to make policy

Amy Coney Barrett. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Getty Images

In her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will say that "policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People," according to prepared remarks obtained by Axios' Alayna Treene.

Why it matters: Hearings for Barrett's nomination kick off in the Senate on Monday, and Republicans are hoping to confirm her before Election Day. Democrats are expected to press Barrett on issues like health care and abortion — as Barrett is a conservative who will undoubtedly move the court to the right.

Fadel Allassan
Politics & Policy

Schumer demands Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from ACA, election cases if confirmed

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to commit to recusing herself from cases involving the Affordable Care Act and the 2020 election if confirmed.

Why it matters: Barrett wrote in 2017 that Chief Justice John Roberts betrayed the tenets of conservative legal analysis when he upheld the Affordable Care Act. The law will be back before the court in November. Democrats have made it central to their messaging that Barrett will try to invalidate the law if she is confirmed to the court.

