California Gov. Gavin Newsom will hit the campaign trail in Iowa next week for Kamala Harris as she tries to increase her support among voters there before the February caucuses, AP reports.

Why it matters: Harris has been stuck in the single digits in national polling and she's fallen back to sixth place in several Iowa polls. An appearance from Newsom will test whether a governor from the most liberal state has the appeal in the Midwest to revive her struggling campaign, which still doesn't have a TV ad up in Iowa.

Go deeper ... Newsom: "Xenophobic" GOP will be 3rd party