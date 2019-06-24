California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told "Axios on HBO" that it’s highly likely Republicans will wind up as a third party nationally in 10 to 15 years because of their "xenophobia" and "hyper-masculinity."
Why it matters: Newsom runs America’s largest state, one in which non-whites are the majority. California has sued the Trump administration a record 50 times, making Newsom the de facto leader of the Democratic resistance.
- "They are finished," Newsom said at his office in Sacramento.
- White men, Newsom says, were "sold a complete bill of bullshit ... It’s just a yard of crap and it’s just damn sad."
- Newsom says Trump often uses racism to whip up his mostly white male base: "He has blatantly expressed racist points of view and expressed them on multitudes of occasions during the campaign and since."
