Less than a week after debuting in China, all of Juul's products have been pulled off shelves with no explanation, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: "International growth is important for Juul, especially as vaping comes under increasing scrutiny in the U.S.," even as Big Tobacco companies invest billions, Bloomberg writes. A successful expansion into China could have helped launch Juul's global presence, since it's the world's largest market of smokers.

