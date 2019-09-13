At the same time as Juul is facing a regulatory crackdown and damaging headlines in America, it's also entering the Chinese market — the world's largest market of smokers, Reuters reports.

The big picture: While China has more than 300 million smokers, it also already has several Juul competitors. The government has also launched anti-smoking campaigns and has said that China's e-cigarette laws will eventually resemble Europe's. It has also launched its products in South Korea, Indonesia and the Philippines.

