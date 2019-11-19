New York sues Juul for marketing products to youths

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a suit on Tuesday against Juul Labs for allegedly preying on and misleading teenagers with its ads, and for failing to warn consumers about potential health risks associated with using its products.

The big picture: The lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court came just one day after California filed a similar suit against Juul for suggesting its e-cigarettes are a safer option than traditional cigarettes. In the past year, Juul has gone from exceeding its 2018 projections and becoming a venture capital fundraising machine to being regulators' favorite punching bag.