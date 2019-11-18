California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Monday that the state is suing Juul Labs Inc. for allegedly targeting teenagers with ads for its e-cigarettes and for failing to warn consumers about the potential health risks associated with using its products, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Why it matters: The lawsuit comes just days after Juul announced a $1 billion "recovery plan" that includes cuts to its marketing and government affairs branches, as the company suffers one of its worst years on record.