Juul halts sales of mint flavored e-cigarettes

Juul announced Thursday it will freeze sales of its popular mint flavor, leaving only menthol and tobacco flavors available, amid looming plans by the Trump administration to ban all flavors of e-cigarettes, including mint.

Why it matters: Mint accounts for about 70% of Juul’s U.S. sales. Menthol only accounts for about 10%, while tobacco makes up roughly 20%, a person familiar with the matter tells Axios. Mint has become one of Juul's most popular flavors among teens next to fruit varieties.

Go deeper: "Significant increase" in teens vaping menthol or mint flavored e-cigarettes