Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) said in a speech during the impeachment debate Wednesday that President Trump's alleged abuse of power to solicit foreign interference in a U.S. election is "precisely the type of conduct the framers of the Constitution intended to remedy through the power of impeachment."

Why it matters: Amash is one of the most conservative members of the House. He left the Republican Party earlier this year over his opposition to the GOP's refusal to support an impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine.