Stories

Amash: Trump's abuse of power reflects "precisely" what the framers envisioned

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) said in a speech during the impeachment debate Wednesday that President Trump's alleged abuse of power to solicit foreign interference in a U.S. election is "precisely the type of conduct the framers of the Constitution intended to remedy through the power of impeachment."

Why it matters: Amash is one of the most conservative members of the House. He left the Republican Party earlier this year over his opposition to the GOP's refusal to support an impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

"I come to this floor not as a Democrat, not as a Republican, but as an American, who cares deeply about the Constitution, the rule of law and the rights of the people. ... President Donald J. Trump has abused and violated the public trust by using his high office to solicit the aid of a foreign power, not for the benefit of the United States of America, but instead for his personal and political gain."
— Justin Amash

Go deeper:

Justin Amash