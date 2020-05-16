Justin Amash will not pursue third-party presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced Saturday that he will not run as a Libertarian candidate in the 2020 presidential race.

Catch up quick: Amash, the only Republican who supported impeaching President Trump, left the GOP last year. He launched an exploratory committee in late April to seek the Libertarian Party's 2020 nomination for a possible run.

What he's saying: "The new reality of social distancing levels the playing field among the candidates in many respects, but it also means lesser known candidates are more dependent on adequate media opportunities to reach people," he tweeted on Saturday.

"Today, most Americans are understandably more interested in what life will look like tomorrow than they are in broader policy debates, and news coverage has reflected those priorities. At the same time, fundraising challenges posed by an idled economy will hinder advertising."

"I remain invested in helping the party realize these possibilities and look forward to the successes ahead."

