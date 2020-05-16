1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Justin Amash will not pursue third-party presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash at the Capitol on April 23. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced Saturday that he will not run as a Libertarian candidate in the 2020 presidential race.

Catch up quick: Amash, the only Republican who supported impeaching President Trump, left the GOP last year. He launched an exploratory committee in late April to seek the Libertarian Party's 2020 nomination for a possible run.

What he's saying: "The new reality of social distancing levels the playing field among the candidates in many respects, but it also means lesser known candidates are more dependent on adequate media opportunities to reach people," he tweeted on Saturday.

  • "Today, most Americans are understandably more interested in what life will look like tomorrow than they are in broader policy debates, and news coverage has reflected those priorities. At the same time, fundraising challenges posed by an idled economy will hinder advertising."
  • "I remain invested in helping the party realize these possibilities and look forward to the successes ahead."

Go deeper: Amash forms exploratory committee for third-party presidential run

Go deeper

Special report: The front lines are now explosive and overwhelming

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

In this special issue, my Axios colleagues dig into the trials and heroics of America's front-line health care workers.

I got the idea for this Deep Dive when I saw doctors and nurses — for the first time in any crisis — telling their own stories, in real time, with social posts, on cable TV, and even with essays, op-eds and online diaries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 4,599,738 — Total deaths: 310,010 — Total recoveries — 1,666,834Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 1,456,029 — Total deaths: 88,211 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. World: India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  6. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  7. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

States need to figure out how to hold safe elections by this fall, when the virus will still be spreading.

Why it matters: In the next few months, decisions by state and federal courts and lawmakers, governors and local election officials will determine how Americans cast their ballots in the middle of a pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health