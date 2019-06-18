Justice Clarence Thomas said in a case concurring opinion Monday the Supreme Court should not feel bound to uphold precedent in reaching decisions.
Why it matters: If adopted by enough Supreme Court justices, this approach could see past decisions being overruled, including the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which established a constitutional right to abortion. Conservative states are passing the most restrictive abortion laws in generations, setting up what could be a precedent-smashing Supreme Court challenge to the abortion status quo.
When faced with a demonstrably erroneous precedent, my rule is simple: We should not follow it."
The big picture: The court now has a 5-4 conservative majority.Thomas, one of the most conservative justices, made the comments in a double jeopardy case, Gamble v. United States, which generally prohibits a person from being charged twice for the same crime.
Thomas referred to the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe v Wade, which he dissented from at the time, per Reuters. That decision said states couldn't place an undue burden on the constitutional right to an abortion recognized in the Roe v Wade ruling.