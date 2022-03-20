Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," which are "not COVID-related," per an emailed U.S. Supreme Court statement on Sunday.

The big picture: The longest-serving U.S. Supreme Court justice was admitted to the Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening, and his symptoms are now abating, according to the statement.

"He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. ... He is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two," the statement added.

What to expect: "Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," the statement added.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include further comment from the Supreme Court that Justice Thomas' illness is not related to COVID-19.