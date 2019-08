July 2019 was confirmed as the hottest month ever recorded, slightly topping or equal to global temperatures in July 2016, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Program.

The big picture: Regions around the world have seen unrelenting, record-breaking temperatures this summer, causing dangerous conditions and deaths throughout. Studies have shown that the increase in the frequencies heat waves and rise in global temperatures is symptomatic of human-caused climate change.