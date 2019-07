Other places broke all-time records as well:

at 41.5°C (106.7 F), according to the German Weather Service, and reported by DPA News. London broke its July temperature record at Heathrow Airport with 36.9°C (98.4°F) with the country's all-time temperature record at risk, according to the Met Office.

The big picture: Many indoor homes and gathering places across Europe do not have air conditioning, often an expected feature in the U.S., leaving both elderly and very young people especially at risk during extreme heat events.

Why it matters: A repeated trend toward record-breaking temperatures is indicative of a warming climate, driven by human activity. Climate change increases the odds that similar extreme heat events will occur throughout the world.

Climate scientists warn that heat waves that are now considered exceptional events will become the norm in coming decades if emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases are not sharply curtailed.

