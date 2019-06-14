Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Julián Castro addresses Hatch Act during Fox News Town Hall

2020 Presidential Democratic candidate Julián Castro
Julián Castro. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

During a Fox News Town Hall, 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro on Thursday evening said his own Hatch Act violation in 2016 differed from that of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's because he recognized what he did wrong, and did not repeat the mistake.

"I don't think we are going to find anybody either in this race or in our homes and community that has never made mistakes. The true test of a leader is what do you do when you make that mistake. Are you big enough to own up to it, and make sure you correct what you do in the future? Or do you basically do what [Conway] did, which is to say 'no, I'm bigger than that that.'"
— Julián Castro during Thursday evening's Fox News Town Hall

Context: When Castro was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration, he advocated for Hillary Clinton in a 2016 interview with reporter Katie Couric. The Office of Special Counsel said in doing so he had violated the Hatch Act — which bars federal employees from engaging in political activity that could influence an election while operating in their official capacity — but Castro clarified during the interview that he was offering his personal opinion.

