Julián Castro addresses Hatch Act during Fox News Town Hall

During a Fox News Town Hall, 2020 presidential candidate Julián Castro on Thursday evening said his own Hatch Act violation in 2016 differed from that of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's because he recognized what he did wrong, and did not repeat the mistake.
"I don't think we are going to find anybody either in this race or in our homes and community that has never made mistakes. The true test of a leader is what do you do when you make that mistake. Are you big enough to own up to it, and make sure you correct what you do in the future? Or do you basically do what [Conway] did, which is to say 'no, I'm bigger than that that.'"— Julián Castro during Thursday evening's Fox News Town Hall