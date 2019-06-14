Julián Castro addresses Hatch Act during Fox News Town Hall

Context: When Castro was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration, he advocated for Hillary Clinton in a 2016 interview with reporter Katie Couric. The Office of Special Counsel said in doing so he had violated the Hatch Act — which bars federal employees from engaging in political activity that could influence an election while operating in their official capacity — but Castro clarified during the interview that he was offering his personal opinion.

