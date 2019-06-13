Federal watchdog recommends Kellyanne Conway be removed for Hatch Act violations

The Office of Special Counsel, a civil service watchdog, has determined that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act and recommended she be removed from the federal workforce.

Why it matters: The Hatch Act bars federal employees from engaging in political activity that could influence the results of an election while operating in their official capacity. The OSC determined that Conway violated the law by "disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in an official capacity during television interviews and on social media."