Federal watchdog recommends Kellyanne Conway be removed for Hatch Act violations

Kellyanne Conway. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Office of Special Counsel, a civil service watchdog, has determined that White House counselor Kellyanne Conway repeatedly violated the Hatch Act and recommended she be removed from the federal workforce.

Why it matters: The Hatch Act bars federal employees from engaging in political activity that could influence the results of an election while operating in their official capacity. The OSC determined that Conway violated the law by "disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in an official capacity during television interviews and on social media."

The other side: The White House called the OSC's report "deeply flawed" and "influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations," saying it would have "a chilling effect on free speech for all federal employees."

Worth noting: The OSC is not related to former special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

