36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge declines to delay Wisconsin April 7 primary, extends absentee deadline

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Darren Hauck/Getty Images

A federal judge on Thursday declined to delay Wisconsin's April 7 primary election, saying he doesn't have the authority to do so.

Why it matters: Wisconsin is the only state scheduled to vote next Tuesday that has not yet delayed its primary.

  • Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has issued a stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, but his refusal to delay the primary has angered his fellow Democrats and others who believe that he's putting the public at risk.

Details: District Court Judge William Conley denied an emergency request by state Democrats to postpone the election, saying the state legislature and governor should do so. Conley accused the state of "endangering the population" by moving forward with the contest.

Yes, but: Conley also required officials to count all absentee ballots received by April 13 and extended the deadline for voters to request absentee ballots to 5pm this Friday. He also removed a requirement for absentee voters to have their ballot signed by a witness.

Worth noting: The Democratic National Convention, which was set to be hosted in July in Milwaukee, was postponed earlier on Thursday until August.

Go deeper: All the states that have delayed primaries

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Sanders urges Wisconsin to delay April 7 primary

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders called for Wisconsin to delay its April 7 primaries to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from his campaign on Wednesday.

Why it matters: So far, 14 states and one territory have postponed their primaries because of the pandemic, but Wisconsin has held firm to its date.

Go deeperArrowApr 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

Ohio governor says polls will remain closed over coronavirus despite judge's ruling

Photo: Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced via Twitter Monday night the state's top health official would order the polls to be closed, hours before voters were due to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

Why it matters: An Ohio judge rejected earlier Monday a request supported by DeWine to postpone in-person voting for Tuesday's state presidential primaries until June 2 over the coronavirus outbreak, per local media.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

DNC postpones convention until August due to coronavirus outbreak

The 2016 Democratic convention. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday that its July convention will be postponed until August because of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The global pandemic is changing the fundamentals of the 2020 presidential election, and any snags in the process have the potential to help President Trump's re-election efforts.

Go deeperArrow6 hours ago - Politics & Policy