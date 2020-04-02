1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DNC postpones convention until August due to coronavirus outbreak

Alexi McCammond

The 2016 Democratic convention. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday that its July convention will be postponed until August because of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The global pandemic is changing the fundamentals of the 2020 presidential election, and any snags in the process have the potential to help President Trump's re-election efforts.

What they're saying: "During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders," said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee.

The state of play: In mid-March, DNC chairman Tom Perez told "Axios on HBO" that he wasn't even entertaining the idea of canceling the July convention and replacing it with a virtual one.

  • Now, three weeks later, the sudden change in plans reflects the severity of this public health crisis.

Background: The Democratic convention was originally scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee. The party's new plans for mid-August would put its convention just a week before the Republican National Convention, which is set for Aug. 24-27.

  • At least 15 states have had to postpone their primary contests by weeks and months because the coronavirus outbreak is forcing voters to stay inside and away from large groups.
  • The 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia had an estimated 50,000 visitors and generated $230 million for the city.
  • Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has issued a stay-at-home order because of the virus, and a new study suggests the virus will hit the state hardest in late April.

Joe Biden, who is expected to win the nomination, hinted that he expects the the convention to be postponed until August Wednesday night on "The Tonight Show."

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan

Exclusive: DNC chair says he's "not contemplating" an online convention

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez flatly denied that he was even entertaining the idea of canceling July's Democratic convention in Milwaukee and replacing it with an online convention due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Driving the news: In the interview, which was taped Monday in Florida and will air Sunday night at 6pm ET/PT, I asked Perez whether he would cancel the Democratic convention given that major companies are canceling events across the country because of the virus. "No," Perez replied.

Go deeperArrowMar 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret Talev

A campaign season without crowds

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Cancelled rallies, debates with no audiences, contingency plans for conventions and ballot-casting: this is campaigning in the age of coronavirus.

The state of play: President Trump declared coronavirus a national emergency. Trump, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders all cancelled large-scale events this week and rolled out coronavirus policy platforms.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Sanders says he'd drop out if Biden has plurality at Democratic convention

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders at his campaign office in Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders told MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" Wednesday he would drop out of the 2020 race if Joe Biden won a plurality of pledged delegates at July's Democratic convention.

Details: "If Biden walks into the convention, or at the end of the process, has more votes than me, he's the winner," Sanders told Maddow. But he added if it ended up being that a candidate only had a plurality of votes and a second ballot were required that could potentially be decided by superdelegates "it would be a real, real disaster for the Democratic party."

Go deeperArrowMar 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy