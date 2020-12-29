Judge orders 2 Georgia counties to halt voter purge attempts

A federal judge on Monday blocked two Georgia counties' attempts to remove over 4,000 voters from electoral rolls ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The big picture: Most of the voter registrations that would've been affected were in Muscogee County, which President-elect Joe Biden "won handily in November," notes Politico, which first reported the news. 150 were from Ben Hill County, which President Trump won by a slim majority.

Muscogee County asked Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner to recuse herself from the case as she's the sister of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who's filed a separate electoral lawsuit. But the judge said in her decision that the court "finds no basis for recusal."

