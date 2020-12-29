Judge orders 2 Georgia counties to halt voter purge attempts

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Voters stand in line to cast their ballots during the first day of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff in Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 14. Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images
A federal judge on Monday blocked two Georgia counties' attempts to remove over 4,000 voters from electoral rolls ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
The big picture: Most of the voter registrations that would've been affected were in Muscogee County, which President-elect Joe Biden "won handily in November," notes Politico, which first reported the news. 150 were from Ben Hill County, which President Trump won by a slim majority.
- Muscogee County asked Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner to recuse herself from the case as she's the sister of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who's filed a separate electoral lawsuit. But the judge said in her decision that the court "finds no basis for recusal."
Read the order, via DocumentCloud:
