Judge orders 2 Georgia counties to halt voter purge attempts

Voters stand in line to cast their ballots during the first day of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff in Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 14. Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday blocked two Georgia counties' attempts to remove over 4,000 voters from electoral rolls ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs that'll determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The big picture: Most of the voter registrations that would've been affected were in Muscogee County, which President-elect Joe Biden "won handily in November," notes Politico, which first reported the news. 150 were from Ben Hill County, which President Trump won by a slim majority.

  • Muscogee County asked Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner to recuse herself from the case as she's the sister of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who's filed a separate electoral lawsuit. But the judge said in her decision that the court "finds no basis for recusal."

Read the order, via DocumentCloud:

New tool watches for voter purges ahead of Georgia runoffs

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 per person

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House voted 275-134 on Monday to increase direct payments from its coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 checks that Congress had previously approved.

Why it matters: The measure is unlikely to pass the GOP-controlled Senate, but could further divide President Trump and Republicans ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia next week.

Go deeper
Shawna Chen
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Transition team "encountered obstruction" from Pentagon

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty

President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that his team has "encountered obstruction" and "roadblocks" from political leadership at the Defense Department and Office of Management and Budget that could undermine national security during the transition.

Why it matters: Biden warned that foreign adversaries could gain advantage if his team is cut out of vital information sharing with the outgoing Trump administration.

  • Before Christmas, the Pentagon abruptly halted meetings with transition officials.
Go deeper
Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense spending bill

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The House of Representatives voted 322-87 on Monday to override President Trump's veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Why it matters: With a Senate vote expected this week, Congress is one step closer to handing Trump the first veto override of his presidency — an overwhelming and bipartisan rebuke that comes just weeks ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

Go deeper