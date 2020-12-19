Get the latest market trends in your inbox

New tool watches for voter purges ahead of Georgia runoffs

Screenshot of VoteFlare website. Photo: Axios

A new tool lets voters in Georgia sign up for automatic notifications of any sudden changes to their voting status that could prevent them from casting ballots in the pivotal Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine party control of the Senate.

Driving the news: VoteFlare.org, a site created by Harvard University's Public Interest Tech Lab, went live Friday.

Why it matters: Advocates earlier this month filed a lawsuit claiming nearly 200,000 Georgia voters were wrongly purged from the rolls in 2019, disproportionately hitting younger, poorer and minority voters.

  • Next month's two Senate runoffs, pitting Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, will determine whether Democrats take control of the Senate, giving Democrats control of both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.
  • The high-stakes nature of the contests also has raised concerns about turnout and disenfranchisement.
  • As of Friday morning, Georgia's secretary of state's office said more than 1.1 million ballots had been cast in the first four days of early runoff voting. In 2018, fewer than 1.5 million votes total were cast.

What they're saying: "The irony in Georgia is that Democrats don't trust the governor or the secretary of state, especially after what happened after 2018, and Republicans don't trust the governor or the secretary of state after what happened in November," Dhruv Gupta, a 2020 Harvard graduate who worked on the project, told Axios.

How it works: Georgia voters who sign up may choose to get notified by text, call or email if there are changes to their registration or absentee ballot status. VoteFlare pulls official data from election offices.

  • Harvard professor and Data Privacy Lab director Latanya Sweeney and her students were first to report about vulnerabilities in voter registration websites during the 2016 election.
  • This year, Sweeney asked students to look for a technological solution to address voters' distrust.
  • They'll work with stakeholders to answer voters' questions about what to do if they are notified of changes to their registration or if their absentee ballot is rejected.

What's next: Virginia. The team has a prototype for 48 of the 50 states.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
2 hours ago - Technology

Meat grown from cells moves out of the lab

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The making of food is getting an overhaul with promising new technologies.

Why it matters: What we eat and how we make it has enormous implications for the health of humanity and the planet we live on. Meat and fish grown from cells could make for a more sustainable food supply, but they still face scientific, regulatory and consumer challenges.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump signs two-day funding bill to avoid government shutdown

Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump late Friday night signed the continuing resolution that will fund the federal government through Dec. 21 and temporarily avert a partial shutdown.

Why it matters: The 48-hour stopgap will also give lawmakers the weekend to resolve outstanding issues with a $900 billion coronavirus relief package and $1.4 trillion long-term spending deal.

Sara FischerGigi Sukin
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

NYT returns Peabody after finding "significant falsehoods" in podcast

Rukmini Callimachi at 2017 Matrix Awards at Sheraton New York Times Square on April 24, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

The New York Times on Friday said it would return its 2018 Peabody Award for its "Caliphate" podcast, hours after the paper conceded that large parts of the audio series didn't meet its editorial standards.

Why it matters: It's an embarrassing error for The Times, which invested significant resources in the project since 2018. It's also a grim reminder to the journalism industry that even big, well-funded institutions can make costly mistakes.

