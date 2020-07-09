1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Joy Reid to take over nightly MSNBC slot

Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

Joy Reid will anchor a new nightly show on MSNBC in the 7 p.m. hour beginning July 20, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Reid will join a small number of Black women who have hosted nightly news programs on a major network in an industry often dominated by white men.

  • Her new show "The ReidOut" will replace veteran host Chris Matthews' "Hardball."
  • Matthews retired earlier this year following accusations of inappropriate comments toward women and a number of on-air gaffes.

What she's saying: "Evening and prime-time news has been a universe of white men really since I was growing up," Reid told the Times.

  • "For somebody who grew up as a nerdy kid obsessed with news, watching 'Nightline' and 'Meet the Press,' the idea of being a part of that family has always just been kind of overwhelming."

Flashback, via Vox: Reid faced controversy in 2018 after a series of homophobic blog posts from the mid-2000s — before she began her work with MSNBC — surfaced.

  • She at first denied making them and suggested that the archives of her blogs may have been hacked, before ultimately apologizing.
  • MSNBC stood by her at the time, per the Washington Post, saying the blog posts were "not reflective of the colleague and friend we have known at MSNBC for the past seven years."

Courtenay Brown
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Closed shops in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Another 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of new unemployment applications has fallen steadily since peaking in March, but the number is still historically higher than before the pandemic hit. Economists are watching the weekly gauge for any sign that spiking unemployment may come alongside the sharp uptick in coronavirus cases around the country.

Dion Rabouin
30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Investors are ignoring the coronavirus pandemic by buying stocks and gold

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

U.S. economic data is crumbling as increasing coronavirus cases keep consumers at home and force more cities and states to restrict commerce, but the stock market has continued to rise.

What's happening: Bullish fund managers are starting to lay down bets that it will be this way for a while. "The reason is: You have monetary and fiscal policy pushing the economy out of a problem and that is very, very bullish," Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, tells Axios.

Caitlin OwensMarisa Fernandez
3 hours ago - Health

How Trump's push to reopen schools could backfire

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Trump administration’s full-steam-ahead push to fully reopen schools this fall is on a collision course with the U.S.' skyrocketing coronavirus caseload and its decades-long neglect of public education.

Why it matters: Getting kids back to school is of paramount importance for children and families, especially low-income ones. But the administration isn’t doing much to make this safer or more feasible.

