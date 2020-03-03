Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews has announced that he will be retiring from his signature program, "Hardball," on what will be his final show Monday night.

Why it matters: Matthews has been a stalwart of MSNBC’s political coverage for decades. His departure likely leaves an opening for a new prime time star at MSNBC.

Driving the news: Matthews, 74, has faced a series of on-air gaffes recently, including confusing two black politicians and comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign to the Nazi invasion of France.