José Andrés: Russia is "totally" using starvation as a weapon of war

Chef José Andrés said Tuesday at the Axios What's Next summit that he would continue his efforts to feed starving Ukrainians despite the dangers caused by Russia's unprovoked invasion of the country.

Driving the news: Since the start of the invasion, Andrés has been working to provide food and meals to people fleeing the war in Ukraine to surrounding countries, as well as those who cannot leave.

What he's saying: "For me, to arrive there and provide food to those people ... as maybe as risky as it was, we did it well, very safe, and quite frankly I would do it again every time," Andrés, founder of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, said.

When asked if Russia is using starvation as a weapon of war, Andrés agreed, adding that "food has been used in the history of humanity for very bad things."

State of play: Andrés said that World Central Kitchen is moving operations to northern Ukrainian cities as they are "being liberated" and the Russian military retreats, adding that they are bringing "thousands of meals and bags of food."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that more than 300 people were killed in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, and the number is expected to grow as more bodies are uncovered.

Between the lines: Last month, the United Nations warned that Ukraine's food supply chain is "falling apart" under stress from Russia's invasion.

Jakob Kern, a senior manager at the World Food Program, said that the invasion has triggered "a wave of collateral hunger across the globe."

