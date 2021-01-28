Sign up for our daily briefing

ABC's Jonathan Karl to publish sequel to "Front Row at the Trump Show"

Mike Allen, author of AM

Jonathan Karl questions President Trump on July 21. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

Jonathan Karl, ABC News chief Washington correspondent, will be out next year with "The Aftermath," a sequel to his New York Times bestseller, "Front Row at the Trump Show" (paperback out in March).

  • Dutton will publish "The Aftermath" before the 2022 midterms.

Jon tells me it'll encompass "the end — what becomes of Trump and Trumpism."

  • When I pointed out there are lots of Trump books coming, Jon said: "This is one of the most fascinating and consequential stories of our lifetime, so it should be a crowded field. To quote Lenin — the Russian, not the Brit: 'There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.'"

Read an excerpt of ''Front Row at the Trump Show."

Go deeper

