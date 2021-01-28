ABC's Jonathan Karl to publish sequel to "Front Row at the Trump Show"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Jonathan Karl questions President Trump on July 21. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters
Jonathan Karl, ABC News chief Washington correspondent, will be out next year with "The Aftermath," a sequel to his New York Times bestseller, "Front Row at the Trump Show" (paperback out in March).
- Dutton will publish "The Aftermath" before the 2022 midterms.
Jon tells me it'll encompass "the end — what becomes of Trump and Trumpism."
- When I pointed out there are lots of Trump books coming, Jon said: "This is one of the most fascinating and consequential stories of our lifetime, so it should be a crowded field. To quote Lenin — the Russian, not the Brit: 'There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.'"
Read an excerpt of ''Front Row at the Trump Show."