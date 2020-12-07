Woodward with Robert Costa. Photo via YouTube.

When Bob Woodward called President Trump to warn him that "Rage" would be "a tough book," Trump replied, as Woodward recounted on "60 Minutes": "Well, I didn’t get you on this book. Maybe I’ll get you on the next one." He'll get a chance sooner than he thought.

Driving the news: Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, both of The Washington Post, are teaming up to write a book on the final days of the Trump presidency and the first phase of the Biden presidency.

It'll be Woodward's 21st book, all published by Simon & Schuster, and Costa’s first.

21st book, all published by Simon & Schuster, and Costa’s first. "We're two pure reporters — what happened and why — and this is a perfect landscape for that kind of work," Woodward told me.

No title or publication date are being given, but I'm told this'll be done on a compressed timeline.

Robert Barnett represented both. Jonathan Karp, CEO of Simon & Schuster, will edit the book.

Woodward will remain an associate editor of The Post, and Costa will remain a national political reporter, on leave.

Costa is also moderator and managing editor of "Washington Week" on PBS, a job he's held since 2017. And he has been a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC News since 2015. Costa is expected to focus entirely on the book in the coming year, according to a person familiar with the project.

⚡ Also in Woodwardland ... After working feet away from Bob in his Georgetown home office for six books and 13 years, editor and researcher Evelyn M. Duffy is going full-time with her book-doctor practice, Open Boat Editing.