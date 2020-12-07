Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scoop: Bob Woodward's next book

Mike Allen, author of AM
Woodward with Robert Costa. Photo via YouTube.

When Bob Woodward called President Trump to warn him that "Rage" would be "a tough book," Trump replied, as Woodward recounted on "60 Minutes": "Well, I didn’t get you on this book. Maybe I’ll get you on the next one." He'll get a chance sooner than he thought.

Driving the news: Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, both of The Washington Post, are teaming up to write a book on the final days of the Trump presidency and the first phase of the Biden presidency.

  • It'll be Woodward's 21st book, all published by Simon & Schuster, and Costa’s first.
  • "We're two pure reporters — what happened and why — and this is a perfect landscape for that kind of work," Woodward told me.

No title or publication date are being given, but I'm told this'll be done on a compressed timeline.

  • Robert Barnett represented both. Jonathan Karp, CEO of Simon & Schuster, will edit the book. 

Woodward will remain an associate editor of The Post, and Costa will remain a national political reporter, on leave. 

  • Costa is also moderator and managing editor of "Washington Week" on PBS, a job he's held since 2017. And he has been a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC News since 2015. Costa is expected to focus entirely on the book in the coming year, according to a person familiar with the project.

⚡ Also in Woodwardland ... After working feet away from Bob in his Georgetown home office for six books and 13 years, editor and researcher Evelyn M. Duffy is going full-time with her book-doctor practice, Open Boat Editing.

  • "While working in-house with Woodward, Duffy spent nights and weekends building her company, ... editing book proposals and manuscripts for journalists and other nonfiction writers." Follow her: @_EvelynMDuffy.
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden announces health team, taps Xavier Becerra to lead HHS

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the key members of his health team, tapping California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Health and Human Services secretary and infectious-disease expert Rochelle Walensky to be director of the CDC.

Why it matters: The team will immediately be in charge of addressing what will likely still be an out-of-control pandemic, including the government's efforts to distribute coronavirus vaccines.

Ina Fried, author of Login
56 mins ago - Technology

Tech research becomes hazardous ground

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Tech giants have brought on teams of ethicists and diversity advocates to counter criticism of their products' impact on society — but they're not always happy with their experts' findings.

Driving the news: Google's abrupt firing of prominent researcher Timnit Gebru last week sent waves through the industry, raising questions about the company's commitment to free research and tolerance of dissent.

Sam Baker
1 hour ago - Health

Azar: Vaccine will be available to all by mid-2021

Every American will be able to get a coronavirus vaccine by the second quarter of 2021, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in an interview for "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: As cases, hospitalizations and deaths keep climbing higher, a vaccine seems to be the only chance the U.S. will have to arrest this pandemic.

