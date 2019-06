Details: The former host of "The Daily Show" noted to Fox News journalist Chris Wallace there are Republicans supporting the bill, which would secure funding until 2090 to provide financial support to Americans who have medical issues related to 9/11.

"This is not a Republican-Democrat issue. ... Not all Republicans oppose this, but everyone who has opposed it is a Republican."

The big picture: The House Judiciary Committee unanimously voted on Thursday to advance the compensation fund, a day after Stewart made a passionate speech in Congress in which he criticized lawmakers' low attendance.

What's next? The bill will now go to the House floor, where it is likely to pass.

What he's saying: McConnell has not yet said whether he will take the bill up in the Senate. But he told reporters, "We've always dealt with that in the past in a compassionate way and I assume we will again."

Go deeper: The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund is running out