Comedian Jon Stewart denounced members of Congress for their low attendance at a House Judiciary Committee meeting on Tuesday, where he spoke as an "advocate for 9/11 responders and survivors" on reauthorizing the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.
"What an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting health care and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to ... behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress.
"Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one. Shameful. It's an embarrassment to the country, and it is a stain on this institution. And you should be ashamed of yourselves for those that aren't here, but you won't be. Because accountability doesn't appear to be something that occurs in this chamber."
