House Judiciary Committee advances 9/11 compensation bill

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart speaking to a 9/11 first responder at the House Judiciary Committee meeting
Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart (R) during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund, June 11, Washington, D.C. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

One day after a passionate speech by comedian Jon Stewart, who blasted lawmakers for not attending the hearing, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to advance the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which would secure funding until 2090, reports CNN.

The big picture: The bill will now go to the House floor, where it is likely to pass. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has not yet said whether he will take the bill up in the Senate, but told reporters this week, "We've always dealt with that in the past in a compassionate way and I assume we will again." The funding provides financial support to Americans who have suffered from medical issues in the wake of 9/11.

