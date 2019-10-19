Stories

Boris Johnson sends letter to EU requesting Brexit delay

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his keynote speechat the annual Conservative Party conference in Manchester, north-west England on October 2
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, northwest England, on Oct. 2. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent an unsigned letter Saturday night to the European Union asking for a delay to Brexit, ITV News reports. He also sent the EU an "explanatory letter" from the United Kingdom's ambassador to the EU and a letter signed by Johnson making it clear he doesn't want a delay to Brexit, per the Guardian.

Why it matters: Johnson had said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than seek an extension. But he was legally required to send the Brexit delay request after the U.K. Parliament passed a law in September requiring him to seek a Brexit extension rather than crash out of the EU without a deal on Oct. 31.

What they're saying: European Council president Donald Tusk tweeted, "The extension request has just arrived. I will now start consulting EU leaders on how to react."

The big picture: Johnson reached a Brexit deal with the EU last week and brought it up for a vote on a highly unusual Saturday session. But the U.K. Parliament approved an amendment earlier Saturday intended as a safety valve against a no-deal Brexit, delaying Johnson's planned vote on his deal with the EU.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

