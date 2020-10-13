2 hours ago - Health

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine study due to "unexplained illness" in patient

Photo: Cristina Arias/Cover/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson announced Monday has paused a study of its COVID-19 vaccine due to an "unexplained illness in a study participant.

Situational awareness: "This is the normal process. This doesn't mean the illness is related to the vaccine. But these things need to get investigated by an independent committee. Happens in many Phase III trials," Florian Krammer, a professor at School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, noted on Twitter.

  • The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study was put on hold in early September after a study participant in the United Kingdom had a suspected adverse reaction. The study resumed in the U.K. roughly a week later, but remains on hold in the U.S., per STAT.
  • Johnson & Johnson emphasized its study was paused and not under a "clinical hold," which STAT noted is "a formal regulatory action that can last much longer."
  • The company noted in its statement that "it is not always immediately apparent" if the patient who became sick took the drug or a placebo.

The state of play: Johnson & Johnson began Phase III of its trial on Sept. 23, with the goal of enrolling 60,000 patients.

  • It was the 4th vaccine in the U.S. to enter Phase 3.

Go deeper: Where the vaccine race stands in the U.S.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include Johnson & Johnson's statement.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Oct 12, 2020 - World

U.K. PM Boris Johnson to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The U.K.'s hospitality industry has begun a legal challenge to prevent new local coronavirus lockdown rules for England being announced Monday from taking effect, per Reuters.

Driving the news: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting Oct. 7 "to determine the final interventions." He is expected to announce a three-tier alert system to tackle areas where COVID-19 is surging, the BBC notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Health

White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump tested negative for COVID-19 with an Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen test "on consecutive days," according to a memo from White House physician Sean Conley shared by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Conley did not specify what days Trump tested negative.

The state of play: The memo comes days after Conley said Trump had met the "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to speak to reporters outside Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing on Monday after they requested that he keep his face mask on.

Why it matters: Meadows has been working out of the White House, which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow