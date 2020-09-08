1 hour ago - Health

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial has been put on pause after researchers suspected an adverse reaction in a participant in the United Kingdom, a spokesperson for the company told Stat News.

Why it matters: There are presently nine vaccine candidates in Phase 3 trials. AstraZeneca’s is one of the most promising candidates, and is the first known Phase 3 vaccine trial to be halted.

Of note: It is unclear what the unfavorable reaction was and when it occurred, but the participant is expected to recover. It's also not known who paused the study, how severe or rare the reaction may be and how long the hiatus could last.

  • A variety of responses may be flagged for possible adverse reactions, including hospitalization, life-threatening illness and death.

What they're saying: The halt is “a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials," AstraZeneca said in a statement per Stat News.

"In large trials illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed to check this carefully. We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline."

The big picture: AstraZeneca started its Phase 3 trial in the U.S. in late August. The process is taking place across 62 sites throughout the country.

  • Phase 2 and 3 trials previously began in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa.

Updated 21 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Tennis world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty said she won't go to Paris to defend her French Open tennis title because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What she's saying: "It has been a difficult decision to make," the Australian said in a statement. "There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia."

Rebecca Falconer
22 hours ago - World

Spain sets coronavirus record as U.K. and France also see surges

A woman with her dog in Pamplona, Spain, during a protest Sunday against the Spanish government's actions during the pandemic. Photo: Elsa A Bravo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain on Monday surpassed 500,000, after the country confirmed some 26,000 new infections over the weekend — and the U.K. and France are also reporting surges.

Why it matters: Spain is the first country in Western Europe to surpass half a million COVID-19 cases. There is growing concern that Europe is experiencing a second wave of infections, with cases surging over the summer.

Orion Rummler
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi, Schumer: Senate GOP's skinny coronavirus bill "is headed nowhere"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) denounced Senate Republicans' plan to introduce a pared-down coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday, saying the "emaciated" bill "is headed nowhere."

Why it matters: Weeks after the expiration of key stimulus components from the CARES Act, like expanded unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, congressional leaders appear no closer to a deal on the next round of relief.

