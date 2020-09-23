Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial of a coronavirus vaccine

Johnson & Johnson has begun phase 3 trials in the U.S. for its one-shot coronavirus vaccine, with plans to enroll the most participants of any trial yet.

The big picture: Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has several advantages over its competitors that make it a promising option for mass distribution: The company is initially testing it as one dose and it does not have to be frozen for storage.

The Johnson & Johnson phase 3 trials will enroll 60,000 participants.

Between the lines: There's an increased scrutiny on the safety of any coronavirus vaccine that comes to market, and the FDA is planning on toughening the requirements for emergency authorization.