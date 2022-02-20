The United States and United Kingdom could respond to a Russian invasion of Ukraine by cutting off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview on Sunday with the BBC.

Why it matters: The prime minister's comments come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to criticize the West for claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade, but not imposing sanctions until the attack has begun.

"What are you waiting for? We don’t need sanctions after bombardment happens, after we have no borders, no economy. Why would we need those sanctions then?" Zelensky said on Saturday during the Munich Security Conference.

Driving the news: Zelensky's comments have re-upped the debate about the timing, scale and scope of the sanctions, with Johnson's remarks about a possible currency ban for Russian companies being among the most specific of the possible allied responses to date.

"We are even, with our American friends, going to stop them trading in pounds and dollars," Johnson told the BBC's Sophie Raworth in an interview. "That will hit very, very hard."

What they're saying: "The purpose of the sanctions has always been and continues to be deterrence. But let's also recognize the unique nature of the sanctions that we have outlined," Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Sunday before departing Munich.