Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented economic costs" if it invades

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it would face "unprecedented economic costs" if it invades Ukraine.

Driving the news: "Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs," Harris said at the annual Munich Security Conference.

Harris' remarks came one day after President Biden said that he is "convinced" that Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine.

"Russia continues to say it is ready to talk while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy. Their actions simply do not match their words," Harris said, per the White House.

The big picture: Harris speaking to a large European audience said that the West has "strength through unity."

"The imposition of these sweeping and coordinated measures will inflict great damage on those who must be held accountable. And we will not stop with economic measures," Harris said.

"We will further reinforce our NATO allies on the eastern flank."

Harris on Friday met with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, who requested that the U.S. bolster its troop presence on the eastern edge of NATO, AP reports.

