57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Civil rights icon John Lewis visits new Black Lives Matter Plaza in D.C.

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) visited the newly renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., where demonstrators held a massive protest Saturday over the death of George Floyd, according to Fox 5 D.C.

What they're saying: "I think the people in D.C. and around the nation are sending a mighty powerful and strong message to the rest of the world that we will get there," Lewis, the last living speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, said.

  • Lewis was joined by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who announced the plaza's new name on Friday. He said renaming the plaza, which lies in front of the White House, was "very moving" and "very impressive."

The big picture: Lewis did not say whether he agreed or disagreed with the “Defund the Police” message that demonstrators added to the "Black Lives Matter" sign painted on 16th Street Saturday night, but said that activists should be heard.

  • On May 31, Lewis urged protesters to peacefully take to the streets, saying, "I see you, and I hear you. 
  • "I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness," he said. "Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote."
  • In December 2019, Lewis' office announced that he is undergoing treatment for stage four pancreatic cancer.

Axios
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. mayor says Trump's response to protests has caused more people to turn out

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump's response to the George Floyd protests, including the forcible clearing of demonstrators outside the White House last week, has had the effect of turning out even more protesters over the past few days.

Why it matters: Protests in Washington on Saturday were likely the largest yet, lasting all day and remaining largely peaceful amid a reduced federal law enforcement presence.

Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

Protesters gather north of Lafayette Square near the White House during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continued across the nation on Sunday as activists and lawmakers hit the cable news circuit to react to the past week's events.

The latest: Both acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Attorney General Bill Barr said on Sunday they don't believe there is "systemic racism" among law enforcement in the U.S. Meanwhile, calls by activists to "defund the police" are growing louder as largely peaceful protests continue for yet another week.

10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Confederate monuments become flashpoints in protests against racism

People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue. Photo: RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Images

Protests against police violence and racism have sharpened the focus of a longstanding debate about the place for and relevance of Confederate-era monuments and iconography.

What's happening: In some cities, monuments have become a hub for demonstrations, while others have been vandalized or toppled by protesters. In other places, the government officials have ordered them to be removed altogether.

