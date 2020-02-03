Former Secretary of State John Kerry tweeted any report that he plans to run for president is "f**king ... false" before deleting the tweet and reposting his strong denial minus the expletive. Other Twitter users saved screenshots of the original post.
Driving the news: The 2004 Democratic presidential nominee and supporter of 2020 candidate Joe Biden issued the denial after NBC reported he allegedly discussed the move on the phone while talking about the "possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole."