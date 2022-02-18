Sign up for our daily briefing

John Durham distances himself from right-wing furor

Axios

U.S. Attorney John Durham (center) speaking in New Haven, Conn. Photo: Bob MacDonnell/Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

John Durham, the special counsel looking into the government's investigation of Russian election interference, distanced himself from reports in conservative media that a motion he filed last week implied Hillary Clinton's campaign paid to spy on Trump White House servers, according to the New York Times.

What they're saying: In a filing Thursday, Durham disavowed responsibility for how the filing was interpreted: "If third parties or members of the media have overstated, understated or otherwise misinterpreted facts contained in the government’s motion, that does not in any way undermine the valid reasons for the government’s inclusion of this information."

  • Durham added that he would make future filings under seal if they contained “information that legitimately gives rise to privacy issues or other concerns that might overcome the presumption of public access to judicial documents.”

The big picture: The motion that caused the furor in right-wing circles was meant to ask a judge to look at potential conflicts of interest involving the legal team of Michael Sussman, a Democratic-linked lawyer who was charged with lying to the FBI.

  • Sussman's attorneys said he would waive any potential conflict and accused Durham of including allegations in the filing that were "intended to further politicize this case, inflame media coverage, and taint the jury pool," AP reports.
  • Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tweeted that Trump, who called the filing " bigger than Watergate," is "spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real one."

Go deeper: Judge orders Trump, children to testify in New York probe

Matt Phillips, author of Markets
12 mins ago - Economy & Business

Big investors are hogging American homes

Expand chart
Data: Redfin; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Investors are draining an increasingly large share of American homes from the market, leaving traditional homebuyers with fewer options, at higher prices.

Why it matters: Homeownership is the single most important way Americans build wealth. Families are now increasingly facing off with cash-rich institutional investors bidding for houses, as they try to climb onto the property ladder.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 1 hour ago - World

Russia announces nuclear drills amid soaring Ukraine tensions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow on Feb. 17. Photo: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Russia's Ministry of Defense announced Friday it would hold military drills with its strategic nuclear forces that will be personally supervised by President Vladimir Putin, according to AP.

Why it matters: The massive drills, which will take place on Saturday and involve practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles, come as tensions between the West and Russia are high over Moscow's military buildup around Ukraine's borders.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

"Danger to life": Storm Eunice lashes U.K. and Ireland

People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Millions of people were warned to stay home as Storm Eunice began battering the U.K. and Republic of Ireland on Friday, after forecasters issued rare "danger to life" red alerts for populated areas including London.

Why it matters: Eunice, expected to be the worst storm to hit the countries in over three decades, was bearing down on regions still reeling from other deadly storms that struck Northwestern Europe this week.

