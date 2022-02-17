Sign up for our daily briefing
Former President Donald speaks to a crowd a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
A judge has ordered former President Trump and his two oldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to testify in New York's civil investigation into his business.
Why it matters: New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has alleged that Trump Organization used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."
Details: Judge Arthur Engoron rejected Trump's argument that the attorney general's office is using subpoenas in the civil investigation to unlawfully extract information for a separate criminal probe.
- James' office "pursued its civil investigation for more than a year without the slightest hint that it was a subterfuge to garner evidence for a criminal investigation in the offing," Engoron wrote in the ruling.
- The argument also "overlooks the salient fact that they have an absolute right to refuse questions that they claim may incriminate them."
- "A State Attorney General commences investigating a business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities' principals, including its namesake," Engoron concluded.
Worth noting: "The ruling is almost certain to be appealed, but if upheld it could force the former president into a tough decision about whether to answer questions, or stay silent, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination," AP writes.
The big picture: Trump's longtime accounting firm abruptly cut ties with his business last week.
- The accounting firm said in a letter dated Feb. 9 that annual financial statements it prepared for Trump from 2011 to 2020 "should no longer be relied upon."