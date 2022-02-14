Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump's accounting firm cuts ties with his business

Ivana Saric

Donald Trump in 2020. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, abruptly cut ties with his business last week, court documents filed Monday show.

Driving the news: The accounting firm said in a letter to the Trump Organization dated Feb. 9 that annual financial statements it prepared for Trump from 2011 to 2020 "should no longer be relied upon."

  • "While we have not concluded that the various financial statements, as a whole, contain material discrepancies, based upon the totality of the circumstances, we believe our advice to you to no longer rely upon those financial statements is appropriate," the letter read.

The letter appeared in court documents filed by James' office to compel Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr. and daughter Ivanka Trump to testify as part of the ongoing civil probe into Trump Organization finances.

Between the lines: The statements, which Trump used to obtain loans, are at the heart of two investigations into Trump's financial dealings — one by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office and another by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Details: Mazars said in the letter it reached the conclusion that the statements were no longer reliable following filings by James, and after their own investigation, as well as from information it had gotten from "internal and external sources."

  • The firm said it had determined that it had a "non-waivable conflict of interest with the Trump Organization."
  • "As a result, we are not able to provide any new work product to the Trump Organization."

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Andrew Freedman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Southwest megadrought: Last 2 decades were driest in 1,200 years

Sean de Guzman takes a sample of the snowpack on February 1, 2022 near Twin Bridges, Calif. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A "megadrought" that grips the Southwest has broken another record, according to a new study. The last 22 years now rank as the driest such period since at least 800 AD, with human emissions of greenhouse gases accounting for about 42% of the drought's severity.

The big picture: The new study updates findings from research published in 2020 that found evidence for the first partially human-caused megadrought in the Southwest, but noted that a drought in the 1500s rivaled its intensity and duration. That is no longer the case, the new research shows.

Sara FischerOriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge says he'll dismiss Palin's landmark libel lawsuit against NYT

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The New York Times was handed a small victory on Monday, after a New York district judge said he would dismiss a landmark defamation case brought against it by former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

Driving the news: In an unusual decision ahead of the jury vote Monday, Judge Jed S. Rakoff said Palin failed to prove the New York Times acted with "actual malice," per NPR's David Folkenflik.

Oriana GonzalezZachary Basu
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. relocating Kyiv embassy operations to western Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The U.S. is temporarily relocating its embassy operations from Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine "due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is taking extreme precautions in the face of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which U.S. officials believe may be planned for Wednesday.

