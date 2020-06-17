1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bolton's revenge

Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Early details are here from the John Bolton book that President Trump's legal threats are sending to the top of the bestseller lists.

The big picture: Bolton claims Trump asked China to help him win in 2020. He also throws his former colleagues under the bus and taunts Democrats for committing “impeachment malpractice.”

  • Bolton had a reputation as a prolific note taker, filling yellow legal pad after yellow legal pad with notes.

Highlights from a copy obtained by the N.Y. Times' Peter Baker:

  • Impeachment: Bolton says Democrats failed by focusing the probe on Ukraine rather than on other cases involving China and Turkey.
  • Gossip: Bolton alleges Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped him a note calling Trump "full of shit" during a 2018 meeting with Kim Jong-un.
  • Trump gaffes: Bolton alleges Trump didn't know the U.K. was a nuclear power and claims Trump asked if Finland was part of Russia.
  • Journalists: Bolton alleges Trump privately told him reporters deserve prison. "These people should be executed. They are scumbags."

Bolton's own words, via an excerpt published in the WSJ:

  • "Trump then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability and pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome."
  • "I would print Trump’s exact words, but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise."
  • "At the opening dinner of the Osaka G-20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do."
  • "One of Trump’s favorite comparisons was to point to the tip of one of his Sharpies and say, 'This is Taiwan,' then point to the historic Resolute desk in the Oval Office and say, 'This is China.'”

Between the lines: House intel chair Adam Schiff, who led the Democratic impeachment probe, tweeted his commentary on the book: "When Bolton was asked, he refused, and said he’d sue if subpoenaed. Instead, he saved it for a book. Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot."

The bottom line: Bolton's book is scheduled to go public on June 23. The House impeachment vote was on Dec. 18.

Go deeper: Read more highlights

Go deeper

Mike AllenJonathan Swan
Jun 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: John Bolton to argue Trump misconduct

John Bolton taunts President Trump, his former boss, on the back cover of his forthcoming book: "Game on."

  • In a memoir coming June 23 that the White House has tried to delay, former national security adviser Bolton will offer multiple revelations about Trump’s conduct in office, with direct quotes by the president and senior officials, according to a source familiar with the book.

Why it matters: Bolton, who was U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush, is a lifelong conservative and longtime Fox News contributor who is well-known by the Trump base, the source pointed out.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Jun 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump claims Bolton will have "very strong criminal problem" if he publishes book

President Trump told reporters Monday that his former national security adviser John Bolton will have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeds with publishing his tell-all book on June 23, calling it "highly inappropriate" and claiming: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Why it matters: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. ABC News reported Monday that the administration is planning to file a lawsuit this week seeking an injunction in federal court to block the book from publishing.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton's book

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday seeking to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing his tell-all book on June 23, claiming that Bolton breached his contract by failing to complete a pre-publication review for classified information.

The big picture: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by President Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. Trump claimed on Monday that Bolton would have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeded with publishing the book, stating: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow