Democrat Joe Sestak is a former Pennsylvania congressman and three-star admiral, serving as the "highest ranking military officer ever elected to Congress" from 2007 to 2010. He is an alumnus of the U.S. Naval Academy and obtained his master's and a Ph.D. from Harvard University. He made 2 failed bids for Senate in 2010 and 2016, earning the Democratic nomination in his first run, but falling short the second time.