What he's saying:

"Looking at Mayor Pete last night and once again seeing this remarkable response, I was reminded of one of the most famous lines by any rock critic in music history — and that line was, 'I have seen the future of rock 'n' roll and it is Bruce Springsteen.' John Landau wrote that in '73, '74."

"Well, I've seen the future of the Democratic Party, and it's Mayor Pete. It may not be in 2020, perhaps it's in 2024 and beyond, but this guy is going to play an important role in the mainstreaming of the Democratic Party for many years to come."

The big picture: Scarborough previously served as a Republican in Congress, but publicly broke from the party to become an independent after President Trump's election.

