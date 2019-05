What Buttigieg said, while defending appearing on the conservative-leaning network, following criticism from some Democrats:

"You’ve got Tucker Carlson saying that immigrants make America dirty. ... You’ve got Laura Ingraham comparing detention centers with children in cages to summer camps. There's a reason why anybody has to swallow hard and think twice before participating in this media ecosystem."

The other side: President Trump earlier accused Fox News of "wasting airtime" on the Southbend, Indiana, mayor at the town hall in Claremont, New Hampshire. "Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems," he said.

The big picture: Buttigieg discussed a range of issues at the town hall with Fox News' Chris Wallace, including his views on conservative moves to restrict abortions. He was given a standing ovation at the end of the town hall.

