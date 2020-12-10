Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Progressives' patience with Biden wears thin

Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Progressives like Bernie Sanders say they "have not" seen Joe Biden respect their election-winning power so far and deserve more Cabinet and top-level picks in his burgeoning administration.

Why it matters: Many from the Democratic left actively campaigned for — or bit their tongues — while Biden worked to finish off Donald Trump in the general election. Now, they expect their payoff but have been confused and disappointed so far.

"The progressive movement deserves a number of seats — important seats — in the Biden administration. Have I seen that at this point? I have not," Sanders told me.

  • "I've told the Biden people: The progressive movement is 35-40% of the Democratic coalition. Without a lot of other enormously hard work on the part of grassroots activists and progressives, Joe would not have won the election," Sanders added.

Driving the news: There’s a lot of surprise among outside groups, strategists, Hill members and staffers at Tom Vilsack's return as Agriculture secretary.

  • Biden vowed to make his Cabinet "look like America" but picked a white guy who's already held the job for eight years over two qualified women, including one who's Black, Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio).
  • While Biden picked Fudge for HUD secretary, Rep. Barbara Lee told Axios she “absolutely” supported her for Agriculture.
  • “You’d have to ask the Biden folks their calculations and formula,” Lee (D-Calif.) told me.

The intrigue: Throughout the process, transition officials have allowed members of Congress to tag their people, policy and project requests as High, Medium, or Low priority.

  • A Democratic source familiar with the ongoing discussions said Congressional Black Caucus members were told, individually, their requests would be at least “Medium” priority.
  • That wasn't enough for Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) and other CBC leaders pushing for Fudge to seal the deal.
  • "For every one of these Cabinet positions, he can pick 10 competent African Americans," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) said of Biden.

While a Black man, Lloyd Austin, was nominated to serve as secretary of Defense, it didn't satisfy progressives. They noted the recent Army retiree needs a waiver to head the Pentagon — and they're concerned it won't be approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

  • Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) tweeted partial praise but hinted at challenging him during his eventual hearing.
  • "I look forward to his testifying," Khanna wrote.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden to pick Vilsack for agriculture secretary, Fudge for HUD

Former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack and Rep. Marcia Fudge. Photos: Tom Williams/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as his Agriculture secretary and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his Housing and Urban Development secretary, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The selection of Vilsack is another example of Biden turning to a trusted friend to serve in a key role.

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden Cabinet tracker

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden is stocking his administration with experienced hands while seeking to fulfill a campaign pledge to form a Cabinet that "looks like America."

Driving the news: Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack as his Agriculture secretary and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his Housing and Urban Development secretary, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. He has also said he intends to announce his pick for attorney general this week.

Orion Rummler
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic opposition mounts to Biden picking retired general to lead Pentagon

Army Gen. Lloyd Austin at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in March 2016. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

More Democratic lawmakers are speaking out against President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary, citing the long-running precedent of the National Security Act, which requires civilian control at the Pentagon.

The big picture : Traditional Biden allies have put his team on notice that Austin is not guaranteed the congressional waiver that he needs to serve, since he hasn't been retired from active duty for the requisite seven years.

