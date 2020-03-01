Joe Biden endorsed by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at the presidential primary debate in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president live on CNN on Saturday.
Why it matters: It's another boost for Biden and his campaign after he was projected to win the South Carolina Democratic primary and ahead of Super Tuesday, and Virginia is a Super Tuesday state.
What they're saying: McAuliffe told CNN he was going to endorse Biden after thinking "long and hard" about who to back. "For me it's about beating Donald Trump and it's an electability issue," he said.
