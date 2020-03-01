11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden endorsed by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Rebecca Falconer

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden at the presidential primary debate in Charleston, South Carolina. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president live on CNN on Saturday.

Why it matters: It's another boost for Biden and his campaign after he was projected to win the South Carolina Democratic primary and ahead of Super Tuesday, and Virginia is a Super Tuesday state.

What they're saying: McAuliffe told CNN he was going to endorse Biden after thinking "long and hard" about who to back. "For me it's about beating Donald Trump and it's an electability issue," he said.

Go deeper: Joe Biden wins South Carolina primary

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Axios

South Carolina "kingmaker" Jim Clyburn endorses Joe Biden

Joe Biden with Rep. Jim Clyburn at the World Famous Jim Clyburn Fish Fry in Columbia, South Carolina in June 2019. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the highest-ranking black member of Congress, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday, days before South Carolina's primary.

Why it matters: Clyburn wields tremendous political influence in South Carolina, where a weak showing by Biden could be the death blow to his presidential campaign. Biden has long viewed the state as his firewall due to his strong support among black voters, who make up about 60% of South Carolina's Democratic electorate.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Obama demands South Carolina stations stop airing misleading anti-Biden ad

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Former President Obama's office is calling on South Carolina TV stations to stop running a misleading attack ad by a pro-Trump super PAC that uses Obama's voice out of context to make it appear as if he is criticizing Joe Biden and Democrats on race.

Why it matters: It's a rare intervention by Obama, whose former vice president is facing a critical primary in South Carolina on Saturday. Obama has said he has no plans to endorse in the Democratic field.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Joe Biden places second in Nevada caucuses, ahead of Pete Buttigieg

Joe Biden at a Nevada Caucus watch party in Las Vegas on Saturday. Photo: Ronda Churchill/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden secured second place in the Nevada Democratic caucuses with former Southbend Mayor Pete Buttigieg third, according to NBC News projections Sunday.

Why it matters: It's a boost for Biden, who's expected to be endorsed by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) on Wednesday, ahead of this week's South Carolina primary.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy