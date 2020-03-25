Joe Biden launches newsletter and podcast amid coronavirus outbreak

Former Vice President Joe Biden launched a virtual newsletter and announced a new podcast on Wednesday to remain in touch with supporters amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Biden's move illustrates that if you can’t get the media to pay attention to you, instead be the media, per Axios' Sara Fischer. Sen. Bernie Sanders has deployed a similar strategy with his own campaign video series.

The big picture: Biden shifted to remote campaigning to cooperate with social distancing mandates, canceling rallies and allowing his staff to telework. He wrote in Wednesday's emailed newsletter that he hopes to "send it out regularly" and that "it can help us stay connected."

The email notified subscribers of the former VP's upcoming events and described his podcast, which is intended to "be a program to share some more of [his] ideas and plans and to bring on some experts and people [he's] worked with in the White House."

Biden has also begun hosting virtual press briefings. He spoke at a virtual town hall Wednesday morning and noted that Democrats have "had enough debates" and the party "should get on with this."

The state of play: Biden is the presumed Democratic nominee since racking up delegates in state primary contests. But lone 2020 competitor Sanders has indicated he doesn't plan on dropping out anytime soon, saying Tuesday that he plans to partake in the April Democratic primary debate.