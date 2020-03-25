Former Vice President Joe Biden said during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday that he believes the Democratic Party has "had enough debates" and "should get on with this."

Why it matters: Bernie Sanders' campaign said yesterday that he plans to attend an April debate — signaling he has no plans of dropping out. Biden's delegate lead is essentially insurmountable, per FiveThirtyEight, and his comments highlight his lack of interest in continuing the primary race with Sanders as the coronavirus outbreak rages.