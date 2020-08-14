Biden and Harris sign documents to receive Democratic nomination

Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris on Friday signed the required documents to receive the Democratic nomination for president and vice president at next week's convention.

Why it matters: The pair is officially one step closer to becoming the ticket to take on President Trump and Vice President Pence.

The documents confirm that they are seeking the offices of president and vice president — and that they're qualified to do so and accept being placed on the ballot.

They're a required step to appear on ballots nationwide.

"I’m signing this because I’m in this race to win with that guy right there," Harris said, pointing to Biden — next to her at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Del.

The big picture: Biden and Harris have already gotten to work during their first days together as the Democratic ticket. On Thursday, they attended a joint coronavirus briefing and economic briefing with two groups of experts.

Go deeper: Biden and Harris start joint coronavirus briefings.