18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Harris sign documents to receive Democratic nomination

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris on Friday signed the required documents to receive the Democratic nomination for president and vice president at next week's convention.

Why it matters: The pair is officially one step closer to becoming the ticket to take on President Trump and Vice President Pence.

  • The documents confirm that they are seeking the offices of president and vice president — and that they're qualified to do so and accept being placed on the ballot.
  • They're a required step to appear on ballots nationwide.
  • "I’m signing this because I’m in this race to win with that guy right there," Harris said, pointing to Biden — next to her at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Del.

The big picture: Biden and Harris have already gotten to work during their first days together as the Democratic ticket. On Thursday, they attended a joint coronavirus briefing and economic briefing with two groups of experts.

Alexi McCammond
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden and Harris start joint coronavirus briefings

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris joined Joe Biden on Thursday for a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic led by four doctors and one of Biden’s senior advisors — marking the new Democratic ticket's first official day of work.

The big picture: Biden said that he receives these briefings — “on the state of coronavirus here and around the world” — four times a week, and noted that they usually last between an hour and an hour and a half. It's not yet clear how many frequently Biden and Harris will be briefed.

Margaret Talev
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-SurveyMonkey poll: Harris boosting Biden ticket with key voters

Data: SurveyMonkey poll of 2,847 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 11–12, 2020 with ±3% margin of error; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Kamala Harris is accomplishing what Joe Biden's campaign hoped she would in her first two days as his running mate — doing no harm, while exciting parts of the base with whom Biden needs the most help.

The big picture: Black women especially, but also Black men, Hispanics and Democrats and independents across the board say they are more likely to vote for Biden with Harris on the ticket, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign raises $26 million in 24 hours after announcing Harris as running mate

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign announced on Wednesday that it raised $26 million in the 24 hours after revealing Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential pick.

Why it matters: The cash influx signals that Harris has helped the Democratic presidential campaign pick up steam. Nearly 150,000 contributors were first-time donors, according to the campaign statement.

